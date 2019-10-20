National Prescription Drug Take Back Day happening Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Saturday, the Drug Enforcement Administration will hold the 18th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day across the country.
Multiple locations across the nation will receive unused prescription drugs from citizens worried they will fall into the wrong hands. The DEA will also accept vaping devices and cartridges at any of its drop off locations, for the first time since the free and anonymous service began.
“Prescription drugs often end up in the wrong hands, feeding an epidemic that kills more Americans than car accidents," said DEA Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley. "DEA’s Take Back Initiative provides citizens an easy and safe way to dispose of unused and unwanted prescription medications. This year, we are taking it a step further by accepting vaping devices and cartridges as we work with our federal partners to combat this emerging public health threat to the nation’s youth.”
Since its inception, the DEA has collected more than 11 million pounds (almost 6,000 tons) of expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications through its Take Back Day events. According to the New Orleans Field Division, last April 6,800 pounds of prescription drugs were collected in Alabama.
To find a nearby collection location, visit www.DEATakeBack.com or call 800-882-9539.
