National Prescription Drug Take Back Day happening Saturday

“Prescription drugs often end up in the wrong hands, feeding an epidemic that kills more Americans than car accidents," said DEA Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley. "DEA’s Take Back Initiative provides citizens an easy and safe way to dispose of unused and unwanted prescription medications. This year, we are taking it a step further by accepting vaping devices and cartridges as we work with our federal partners to combat this emerging public health threat to the nation’s youth.”