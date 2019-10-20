Officials conclude grid search of Huffman area, finding no evidence of Kamille Mckinney

Officials search an area around Huffman Road for evidence of Kamilla Mckinney. (Source: wbrc)
By WBRC Staff | October 20, 2019 at 6:10 PM CDT - Updated October 20 at 6:30 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham officials and volunteers conducted a grid search in east Birmingham Sunday, in connection to the kidnapping of 3-year-old Kamille Mckinney, that did not produce any evidence, according to officials.

At 1:00 p.m. Birmingham Police Department personnel, Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel, additional surrounding agencies and volunteers searched a 2 mile area just north of Springville near Huffman Road. According to officials, the search concluded around 5:30 p.m. and did not yield any evidence to aid in the investigation.

Kamille Mckinney has been missing since Saturday, October 12.

