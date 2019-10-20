Sunny Sunday ahead of showers, storms late Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Talk about a complete 180° change (figuratively, not literally)... we were gloomy, breezy, cool and wet Saturday, but the second half of the weekend will be the exact opposite! Get ready for the return of sunshine and comfortably warm temperature by later this afternoon.
Our Sunday may be starting off on a cloudy note with a few patchy area of fog, but that won’t be an issue for long; the sky will clear as the day progresses, and that will allow sunshine to warm us up into the mid/upper 70s, with a few spot even hitting 80°.
We look to end the weekend off on a quiet note, but our next weather maker is lingering off towards our north and west... it’s been awhile since we have talked about having multiple opportunities for rain in a short amount of time, but thankfully our luck has changed and more wet weather is on the way.
This time, we will be monitoring a cold front; it is likely going to move through northwestern portions of the state Monday afternoon and will continue to slide through the state during the overnight before existing the area by the pre-dawn hours of our Tuesday.
Impacts: As of right now, the forecast call for a low-end threat for severe weather. Northwestern counties in Alabama appear to have the best chance of being affected by a stronger storms during the afternoon, while the risk is slightly lower across central and southern portions of the state. Either way, this boundary could yield some marginally severe wind gusts inside of the with the strongest cores, and a brief tornado cannot be completely ruled out.
Timing: New guidance suggest this could be arriving a bit earlier, so we will keep a time window from roughly 3 pm Monday afternoon in extreme northern portions of the state to 3 am Tuesday through our southern/eastern counties.
We’ll go back to dry and mostly sunny conditions during the midday of the workweek... Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday all feel like Fall with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s/50s.
Our next chance for rain arrive by Thursday, and this could bring another couple of rounds of beneficial rain!
