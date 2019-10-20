Suspect sought in robbery near Auburn University

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Police Division is investigating a robbery that happened near Auburn University at an off-campus establishment.
According to Auburn University Campus Safety & Security, the victim, who was in the 100 block of Magnolia Avenue, reported at around 1 a.m. Sunday an assailant poked her in the back with an unknown object and demanded her wallet. No weapon was reported seen.
The assailant is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall, between 170 and 180 pounds, and dressed in a black jacket, white shirt, and black hat. Anyone with information in this investigation should call 911 or 334-501-3100.
