Bama players have faith in teammate Mac Jones at quarterback

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Mac Jones has never started a college football game until this week. The plan is for the red-shirt sophomore quarterback to lead the Alabama Crimson Tide offense against Arkansas, while Tua Tagovailoa heals from a high ankle sprain.
“We’ve done quite well with back-up quarterbacks in recent years,” said Tide tight end Miller Forristall. “We have confidence in Mac, he plays with a lot of passion and we will work all week to be prepared as best we can with him running the offense.”
Jones has played in six games this season, and has completed 20 of 32 passes with one touchdown and one interception for 237 yards.
The Alabama versus Arkansas game kicks off at 6 p.m. at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 26.
