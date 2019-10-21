Equality volunteer firefighters lose one of their own in Coosa County wreck

EQUALITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Equality volunteer firefighters never dreamed they would be dealing with a tragedy of their very own.
“It’s like a bad dream you don’t wake up from," said fire chief Wade Turner.
Michael Johnston, 45, died Friday afternoon while en route in a tanker, carrying 1,900 gallons of water to what was believed to be a brush fire, a fire that turned out to be a control burn.
“He was an all around good guy. He was a jack of all trades and a master of most," said Turner.
It happened on Coosa County Road 14, eight miles west of Equality. State troopers tell us the cause of the wreck remains under investigation. What we do know is Johnston’s fire truck struck the rocky embankment hard, sheered off some bark on a tree, overturned and crashed across the highway. He died on the scene.
Turner also works for Haynes Ambulance. It was Turner who responded to the call for Haynes but didn’t realize it was Johnston until he got to the the crash site.
“Something I don’t want to have to do again," Turner said.
If there’s any comfort in this at least Johnston died doing what he loved, according to the chief. He’d only been with the fire department just a few months.
“I think it was the whole package. The adrenaline, the helping and being around his fellow firefighters," he said.
With the flag at half-staff and empty bay where Johnston parked his fire truck, Equality volunteer fire fighters prepare to say goodbye to their friend and colleague, the first time ever for this rural fire hall.
Turner tells WSFA 12 News Johnston’s funeral will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Linville Funeral Home near Tallassee with the burial taking place in Rehobeth.
Turner says scores of fire departments in the area will send a fire truck to be part of the procession. Johnston’s casket will be placed on top of one of Equality’s fire pumpers.
