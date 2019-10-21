Holtville man arrested in weekend shooting

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Holtville man faces a first degree assault charge after a weekend shooting.
The suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Mason Burdette, who Elmore County sheriff investigators say shot a man in the leg.
Detectives say the two men had an on-going feud for awhile. Investigators say the victim had gone over to Burdette’s home and began breaking out windows of vehicles on Burdette’s property, and when Burdette heard the noise he used a high-powered rifle to shoot the man in the leg.
The victim remains in a Montgomery hospital with a serious leg wound.
