Jessica Taylor announces candidacy for Alabama’s 2nd congressional district

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville businesswoman and the wife of a former Alabama state senator has announced she is seeking Alabama’s 2nd congressional district seat.
Jessica Taylor is the founder and CEO of Azimuth, a consulting firm that specializes in finding and managing government and private sector grants.
“I’m a steadfast conservative, a mom, a patriot, a business owner and job creator, and even though it might trigger a few liberals, I’ll fight to protect life, the Second Amendment, our borders, our military, our families and President Trump from socialists in the swamp," Taylor said in a video released Monday. “And I won’t apologize for it.”
Taylor’s husband, Bryan Taylor, served one term in the Alabama Senate and most recently was counsel to Gov. Kay Ivey.
Taylor’s company’s website biography says she “got her start writing and managing grants while working in the Alabama Governor’s Office of Faith-based and Community Initiatives." She has a law degree from Jones School of Law.
Taylor is the first female Republican to announce her bid for U.S. Rep. Martha Roby’s seat. Roby announced in July she will not seek re-election.
Former State Rep. Barry Moore, former Alabama Attorney General Troy King and state Rep. Will Dismukes are among those who have already announced intentions to seek the seat.
