Man who accidentally shot teenage friend pleads guilty

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man has pleaded guilty to accidentally killing his teenage friend.
20-year Fisher Corbin Shipes had been drinking at a party in May 2018. Believing he had emptied a shotgun of shells, Shipes pulled the trigger and, with a shell still in the gun, killed 19-year old Christian Mullins.
The two were in the same room of a home on Baker Trace where the party took place.
Houston County Assistant District Attorney Seth Brooks said Shipes entered a blind plea to manslaughter Monday. That means there is no plea agreement in place.
Shipes will be sentenced in January and could receive up to 20 years.