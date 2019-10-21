Man who accidentally shot teenage friend pleads guilty

20-year Fisher Corbin Shipes pleaded guilty to accidentally killing 19-year old Christian Mullins in 2018. (Source: Dothan Police Department)
By WSFA Staff | October 21, 2019 at 3:05 PM CDT - Updated October 21 at 3:05 PM

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man has pleaded guilty to accidentally killing his teenage friend.

20-year Fisher Corbin Shipes had been drinking at a party in May 2018. Believing he had emptied a shotgun of shells, Shipes pulled the trigger and, with a shell still in the gun, killed 19-year old Christian Mullins.

The two were in the same room of a home on Baker Trace where the party took place.

Houston County Assistant District Attorney Seth Brooks said Shipes entered a blind plea to manslaughter Monday. That means there is no plea agreement in place.

Shipes will be sentenced in January and could receive up to 20 years.