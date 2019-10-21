Montgomery police searching for fraud suspect

A suspect is wanted for several fraudulent transactions that happened at multiple locations in Montgomery. (Source: Crimestoppers)
By WSFA Staff | October 21, 2019 at 6:04 PM CDT - Updated October 21 at 6:04 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is wanted for several fraudulent transactions that happened at multiple locations in Montgomery.

According to Central Alabama Crimestoppers, between Sept. 27 and 30 a man used someone else’s identity to open fraudulent accounts in the victim’s name. A photo shows the suspect inside one of the businesses during the crime.

Anyone with information in this investigation should call police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

