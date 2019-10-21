Montgomery robbery, burglary suspect arrested

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Investigators have arrested a suspect in an August robbery and burglary investigation.
Demarcus Wright, 19, is charged with one count each of first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary after allegedly committing the crimes in the 3700 block of MacLamar Road on Aug. 21.
Investigators say around 8 p.m. that evening the victim said the suspect came into his home and robbed him at gunpoint. The victim said that he knew the suspect.
Wright was taken into custody Sunday and charged. He’s being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on bonds totaling $120,000.
