Police officer lands in jail after confrontation with other cops

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Daleville police officer faces charges following his arrest.
Dothan officers booked 24-year old Tyrian Quartez Richey into the city jail Saturday morning. He is charged with Disorderly Conduct, Harassment of a Public Official, and Obstructing Government Operations.
His arrest came after an incident Saturday during which Richey became verbally combative with Dothan officers who had responded to suspicious person call at a hotel, per an arrest report.
Daleville Police Chief Allen Medley has placed Richey, a sergeant, on administrative leave, pending an internal investigation.
A reserve officer with Richie at on the hotel premises was not arrested. Medley said that officer's actions are also under scrutiny.
Richey was released from jail after posting bond.