Rain, a few strong storms possible today

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A cold front will make its way through our area today, bringing a small risk of strong to severe storms later this afternoon and tonight. Let’s dive in.
First things first, it’s a comfortable start to our day in the 50s and 60s. Patchy fog has developed in areas, so you may want to give yourself some extra time on the roads this morning.
A cold front is moving through the Mississippi River Valley this morning. Before it arrives to our area, a shortwave will move into central Alabama this afternoon and create the potential for showers and a few storms. Some storms could be strong to severe, with isolated damaging wind gusts the main concern. There is a very low, but non-zero, threat of a quick spin up tornado.
The front will move through this evening and tonight, and shear will be a bit more favorable for strong storms. Once again, strong, damaging wind gusts and a quick spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out.
The front will move from west to east. It will arrive in western counties closer to dinner-time, then push towards the I-65 corridor late this evening, and move into eastern Alabama in the early overnight hours. With a late-evening and overnight threat, you need to make sure you have two reliable sources of receiving weather alerts that will wake you up. That can include a weather radio and the First Alert Weather App, but make sure the sound on your phone is on loud.
Cooler, drier air will move in Tuesday. We’ll stay sunny and cool through the middle of the week, then rain chances return by the end of the workweek.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.