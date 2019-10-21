Suspect arrested after armed robbery of Marathon gas station

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Enterprise Police Department has arrested a suspect in an armed robbery Monday afternoon.
According to Lt. Billy Haglund, police responded to the robbery call at the Marathon gas station on Rocky Head Road at 1:22 p.m. Employees said the armed suspect, wearing a mask, entered the station and demanded money. He then fled the scene in a gray Volkswagen Jetta.
Haglund said a short time later officers saw the vehicle on Boll Weevil Circle and began a pursuit, which ended when the suspect crashed. He was arrested and identified as Cameron Zion Nealey, 20, of Decatur, Georgia.
Nealey is charged with first degree robbery, reckless endangerment and attempting to elude. He was taken to the Coffee County Jail after his arrest.
