Auburn man arrested on 5 counts of possession of child pornography

Auburn man arrested on 5 counts of possession of child pornography
Auburn man arrested on 5 counts of possession of child pornography (Source: Auburn Police)
By Olivia Gunn | October 22, 2019 at 3:33 PM CDT - Updated October 22 at 3:48 PM

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn man was arrested Tuesday on five counts of possession of child pornography.

Patrick Buanhion Ang, 21, turned himself in to detectives after arrest warrants were issued. He was transported to the Lee County Jail.

An investigation was initiated after multiple images of suspected child pornography had been downloaded by Ang at a residence in Auburn. A search of his residence resulted in the seizure of multiple electronic devices containing numerous images of suspected child pornography.

Ang was held on a $100,000 bond. Police say the case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division, ALEA, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Additional charges are anticipated.

Auburn man arrested on 5 counts of possession of child pornography
Auburn man arrested on 5 counts of possession of child pornography (Source: Auburn Police)

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.