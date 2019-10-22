Auburn teen charged with murder held without bond due to public safety concerns

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn teen accused of murdering a 66-year-old woman last week is being held without bond in the Lee County Jail.
16-year-old Ross McFarland is accused of shooting Martha “Marti” Jones White in their home on Burke Place near Annalue Drive. on Thursday.
The Lee County district attorney said there are concerns about public safety if McFarland were to be released from jail.
Police said McFarland stole Jones White’s truck and left the scene after shooting her. According to police, officers found him on Highway 50 near Dadeville with the gun used in the shooting inside the truck.
“In this case, based on evidence, based on statement from witnesses and based on other statement, in my opinion, I wanted to ask for an increased bond,” said Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes. “And the judge determined he should be held without bond, and we’re grateful for that.”
Hughes would not say specifically what about the suspect caused concern for public safety.
McFarland’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 4.
