Back to feeling like Fall!

Our next rain chance arrives Thursday night into Friday... this time, a cold front arrives but likely doesn’t look to include the threat for severe weather. Beyond that, there is still considerable model disagreement on the timing and strength of our next upper trough, which could mean the difference between a wet/dry forecast here locally. So, for now, we’ll mention a chance of rain, but understand that the weekend rain percentages could go up or down substantially in the next couple of days. We’ll keep you updated!