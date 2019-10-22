Back to feeling like Fall!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The risk of any severe weather has ended in Alabama; we’re experiencing a few leftover showers to kick off our early Tuesday morning across some of our central counties, but that’s just the last little bit of this cold front trying to push through the area.
Behind this boundary, high pressure will build allowing for a nice next couple of days... the sky will continue to clear as our day progresses, and we will likely remain quiet in this weather pattern through at least Thursday.
It’s a comfortable, dry day for everyone - but it’s also a bit breezy! Highs climb into the lower 70s for our area, and at times it could feel a touch cooler than that due to the persistent wind coming from the north and west.
You’ll really feel the chill by Wednesday morning, when temperatures drop into the mid and upper 40s! A clear sky, calm wind and dry atmosphere will all help us really effectively cool off by sunrise tomorrow morning, so grab a jacket before walking out the door.
Our next rain chance arrives Thursday night into Friday... this time, a cold front arrives but likely doesn’t look to include the threat for severe weather. Beyond that, there is still considerable model disagreement on the timing and strength of our next upper trough, which could mean the difference between a wet/dry forecast here locally. So, for now, we’ll mention a chance of rain, but understand that the weekend rain percentages could go up or down substantially in the next couple of days. We’ll keep you updated!
