BBB: Scammers targeting college students

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When a young man or woman goes off to college, it’s often the first time they are on their own. They’re in a new place, meeting new people, and sometimes it’s easy to let down your guard. The Better Business Bureau reports that college students between the ages of 18-24 are more likely to fall for a scam than older adults. One of the most common scams targeting college students involves fake job openings.