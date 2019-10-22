East Alabama community mourns loss of beloved EAMC employee

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Many in East Alabama are mourning the loss of two siblings who were murdered in Macon County on Sunday.
One of those siblings, Sharon Gess, was a beloved employee at the East Alabama Medical Center.
“The last 24 hours have just been painful,” said Amy Brandon, who worked with Sharon Gess.
According to the Macon County coroner, William Gess, Jr. and Sharon Gess were found dead Sunday.
Sharon worked at EAMC as the director of both the Emergency Department and Emergency Medical Services.
“Sharon radiates this beauty," said Brandon. "She’s one of the most servant leaders you will ever find. So committed to her family, the EAMC family, and this community.”
According to neighbors of the Gess's, Sharon, William, and several other family members lived in different homes on one piece of property near Tuskegee Street in Macon County.
That’s where officials said the murders took place.
“I just pray for her daughter and her family,” said a friend, Shawand Thornton.
According to neighbors, the whole family is kind and friendly, and the neighborhood is shocked.
Shocked is the same word coworkers of Sharon Gess said they’re feeling too.
“When we left Friday afternoon, when we had our talk together, I certainly did not think that would be the last time I would speak with her,” Brandon said.
Now, authorities are searching for another sibling, Aaron Gess, in connection with the murders. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Aaron Gess has a history of mental illness and is believed to be armed and dangerous. ALEA said Aaron Gess is believed to be in a grey 2019 Kia Optima with Alabama plate and could be in the Atlanta area.
But friends and coworkers of Sharon Gess said despite this, they’re trying to stay strong.
“We know that we can pull on the strength that we’ve learned from Sharon and know that came from her faith," Brandon said. "And we trust that we’ll get through this.”
