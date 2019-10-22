Fall and Halloween events happening across the River Region

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Halloween is quickly approaching! If you’re looking for something fun to do, we have you covered. The River Region has many events that are sure to make your Halloween fun!
Parent/Child Halloween Cupcake Class – This class is designed for parents and children to work together in making the cutest “spooky” cupcakes. On Oct. 26, learn how to pipe and frost cupcakes with buttercream and the basics of fondant sculpting and making custom cupcake toppers. More info here.
Rocky Horror Picture Show – On Oct. 26, the Sanctuary will host the fifth annual screening of the 1975 classic. Get ready to do the Time Warp and follow prop cues as audience participation is a must! Come dressed to impress for a chance to win the costume contest. More info here.
HullaBoo Fall Fest – Costumes, children’s games and activities, food, and fun for HullaBoo Fall Fest on Oct. 29. Help our furry friends with a donation to the Montgomery Humane Society. For more details, visit oldalabamatown.com.
Better Covenant Ministries Fall Festival – Join BCM on Oct. 31 for an evening of fun, food, games, and prizes! It’s a community affair! This event is free and open to the public. Arts & Crafts, Inflatables, Oversized Games, Candyland, and more! More info here.
American Cancer Society Witches Ride & Fall Festival – Head to The Waters in Pike Road for the Montgomery County Witches Ride & Fall Festival on Oct. 29 from 5-7 p.m. This fun, family-friendly event will include food trucks, live music, games, face painting and, of course, the Witches Ride parade which benefits the American Cancer Society. More info here.
Parade of Pumpkins – Bring a carved or decorated pumpkin to designated areas of Historic Downtown Prattville from Oct. 25 to 28 for display through Nov. 2 for Prattville’s First Parade of Pumpkins! For more information call (334) 595-0101 or visit prattvilleal.gov.
Prattville Farmers Market Fall Market – The Prattville Farmers Market will return for a one-day fall market on Oct. 26, featuring fall crops such as pumpkins and greens. Bring the kids out to enjoy fall crafts, games, bubbles, and giveaways! For more information, call (334) 595-0850.
Prattmont Baptist Church Fall Festival – On Oct. 30, head to Prattmont Baptist Church for food, games and fun. Admission is free and festivities begin at 5:30 p.m.
Let us know about other events happening! Add the event to our events calendar or email allwsfawebteam@wsfa.com.
