Halloween Safety Tips: Map out registered sex offenders in your area

If you’re not comfortable with door-to-door trick-or-treating, local agencies are offering Halloween events. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is holding its Spooktacular at Garrett Coliseum on Halloween from 5:30-8 p.m., the gates close at 7 p.m. The Montgomery Police Department is hosting its second annual Festival of Frights at MPD Headquarters on North Ripley Street from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and a Truck-or-Treat at DPS South-Central on the E South Boulevard from 6-8 p.m.