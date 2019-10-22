Halloween Safety Tips: Map out registered sex offenders in your area

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Halloween is a fun holiday for children and adults alike. However, law enforcement officers like Sgt. Jessie Oliver, who oversees the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office sex offender unit, know the danger that exists all too well.
Oliver’s asking parents to be vigilant.
“I would ask them to visit the website www.montgomerysheriff.com,” Oliver explained. “There’s a sex offender notification portion on that website. They can click that site, put in their home address, and then they can spot-check any offenders that may be within close proximity to them.”
It takes less than a minute, and the website even allows you to search outside the county. The results show pictures and addresses. Oliver says it’s best to register with the system.
“You can put in your address and save it, and if a sex offender moves in, you will be notified,” he stated.
Oliver explained sex offenders move frequently, which makes the notification even more important.
“If they change to a location that’s near your home, you’ll be aware of it,” said Oliver.
More than 600 sex offenders are registered in Montgomery County. Oliver says they depend on residents to let them know if offenders aren’t following the law.
“The law requires them to check in quarterly, so we have a good idea of what they’re residing,” he said. “We do routine home compliance checks, and the Halloween is no different.”
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency also offers a statewide offender search.
If you’re not comfortable with door-to-door trick-or-treating, local agencies are offering Halloween events. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is holding its Spooktacular at Garrett Coliseum on Halloween from 5:30-8 p.m., the gates close at 7 p.m. The Montgomery Police Department is hosting its second annual Festival of Frights at MPD Headquarters on North Ripley Street from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and a Truck-or-Treat at DPS South-Central on the E South Boulevard from 6-8 p.m.
Officers encourage parents to stay with their children while trick-or-treating, especially children 12 years and younger. Older children are asked to go in groups, only visit homes that are well lit, and never go inside anyone’s home.
Parents are encouraged to find costumes that aren’t flammable and most importantly, ensure the costumes have a reflector or strips of reflector tape on both sides in case the child runs into traffic. Finally, authorities ask parents to canvass their children’s candy before they eat it to rule out any harmful substances.
