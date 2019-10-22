Man, 19, accused in rape case against 12-year-old girl

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police have charged a 19-year-old man in connection with a sexual assault against a young girl.
Authorities responded to a sexual assault call in the 400 block of 41st Avenue Tuesday. Officers were told that a 12-year-old girl was engaged in an ongoing intimate relationship with Mario Pablo Ortiz and the girl had left in a vehicle with the suspect.
Both were later found at a home in the 1600 block of 44th Avenue.
Ortiz was arrested on charges of first-degree rape, second-degree rape and interference with custody.
He is in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on $80,000 bond.
