Montgomery armed robbery suspect arrested

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a Montgomery business, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Cordriquez Rogers, 31, is charged with first-degree robbery after an Oct. 6 incident in which a business in the 800 block of West South Boulevard was held up.
Investigators say the suspect walked into the business around 5:30 p.m. and robbed the store of merchandise at gunpoint, then fled the scene on foot.
Rogers is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a bond of $60,000.
