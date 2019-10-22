Montgomery armed robbery suspect arrested

Montgomery armed robbery suspect arrested
Cordriquez Rogers is charged with first-degree robbery after allegedly holding up a business at gunpoint in Montgomery. (Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA Staff | October 22, 2019 at 12:58 PM CDT - Updated October 22 at 12:58 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a Montgomery business, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Cordriquez Rogers, 31, is charged with first-degree robbery after an Oct. 6 incident in which a business in the 800 block of West South Boulevard was held up.

Investigators say the suspect walked into the business around 5:30 p.m. and robbed the store of merchandise at gunpoint, then fled the scene on foot.

Rogers is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a bond of $60,000.

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.