Montgomery attempted murder suspect captured

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 19-year-old man is now charged with attempted murder after allegedly seriously shooting a man on Sept. 30, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Quinlen McKeithan, 19, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force Monday and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
McKeithan is accused of shooting a man in the area of West Delano Avenue and Court Street around 3:30 p.m. that Monday afternoon. The victim, suffering life-threatening injuries, was transported to an area hospital.
In addition to the attempted murder arrest, MPD says McKeithan was also charged with violation of the Community Notification Act for failing to register as a sex offender for a prior rape conviction unrelated to the shooting.
McKeithan is being held on a bonds totaling $67,500.
