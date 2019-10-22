Multiple crashes reported on I-85 SB near Shorter

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - First responders have worked multiple vehicle crashes on I-85 Tuesday morning.
The Shorter Volunteer Fire Department said it has responded to four separate crashes in the span of an hour near Shorter.
The first is in the southbound lanes near mile marker 21. That crash was blocking the roadway but a lane has reopened.
The second crash was just before the Shorter offramp at mile marker 22.
No details were immediately available regarding the third crash.
The fourth crash is in the southbound lanes at mile marker 23.5.
There’s no information available on any injuries or the causes of the crashes.
Commuters should expect delays.
