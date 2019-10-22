MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - October is National Bullying Prevention Month, working to create a world without bullying.
A new PSA was just released, a very powerful video, that’s interactive, allowing viewers to experience the bullying themselves.
Warning: This is somewhat graphic and difficult to watch.
For the last several years, Montgomery District Attorney Daryl Bailey has been working with schools to stop and prevent bullying, getting the word to students that help is available for those who are being bullied or witness bullying.
The DA’s office established a text hotline. Students can text “nobully” to 444-999 and they will get a reply message back asking for their information, the bully’s information, and what school they attend. Those details are sent to the Helping Montgomery Families Initiatives, who will follow up.
According to the National Bullying Prevention Center, more than one out of every five (20.8%) students report being bullied, and 33 percent of students who reported being bullied at school indicated that they were bullied at least once or twice a month during the school year.
It also says more than half of bullying situations (57%) stop when a peer intervenes on behalf of the student being bullied, and school-based bullying prevention programs decrease bullying by up to 25 percent.
National Bullying Prevention Month started back in 2006. It’s now recognized across the United States, with hundreds of schools and organizations signing on as partners.
