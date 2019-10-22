Police won’t rule out other sexual assault charges against firefighter

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Police won’t rule out additional charges against a former Dothan firefighter accused of molesting a woman confined to a wheelchair.
51-year old Steven Todd Hallford is charged with four counts of sodomy and two counts of rape. He is jailed without bond.
“The victim in this case was basically defenseless,” said Dothan Police Captain Will Glover, commander of the Criminal Investigation Division.
He said the woman reported she had been sexually assaulted by Hallford on several occasions during the past several months.
Sources tell WTVY that Hallford, also a paramedic, had been to the victim's home after she fell from her wheelchair.
She claims he returned alone and committed the sex crimes, telling that victim paramedics would no longer help her if she reported the molestation.
Glover, citing the ongoing investigation, won't elaborate about whether police believe Hallford could have also sexually assaulted other victims. However, he issued a plea.
“We would encourage anyone who has information about (this case) or any other victims to come forward,” he said.
