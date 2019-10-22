Sheriff gives update on condition of teen critically injured by punch

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities have given an update on a teenager left in critical condition after a punch to his jaw.
According to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, Dawson Baker is starting to respond to some commands at UAB Hospital in Birmingham. The 18-year-old was knocked to the ground by a single punch at a gathering after a Holtville High School football game on Oct. 11. Investigators arrested 18-year-old Wyatt George on a second-degree assault charge.
Video of the incident, released by the sheriff’s office with the full permission of Baker’s mother, showed Baker fall to the ground after the hit, and investigators say he remained on the ground for 15 minutes before someone stepped forward and felt a weak pulse. Sheriff Bill Franklin said George drove Baker to Elmore County Community Hospital, then Baker was transported to UAB.
*WARNING: The video is graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.*
Franklin says he had a meeting with Baker’s parents Tuesday morning before they went back to Birmingham to be with their son.
Baker’s family says even though Dawson has responded somewhat, he is not out of the woods.
