State asks appeals court to intervene over MPD officer’s murder trial venue

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Prosecutors filed a petition for writ of mandamus Tuesday with the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals over the venue in Montgomery Police Officer Aaron Cody Smith’s murder trial.
The state is asking the appeals court to intervene and order Circuit Judge Philip Ben McLauchlin Jr., to change the venue.
Earlier this year, the Alabama Supreme Court granted the defense’s petition for a judicial recusal and a new trial venue due to Montgomery Circuit Judge Greg Griffin’s comments on the credibility of Smith’s testimony.
The purpose of the new trial venue was to avoid exposing potential jurors to the judge’s statement, which meant the trial must be moved outside the media reach.
McLauchlin moved the trial venue to Dale County, his former circuit.
The state argues Dale County is still in the media footprint of WSFA 12 News.
The trial is set for Nov. 18. The state is not asking for the date of the trial to be changed.
Smith is charged with murder in the Feb. 25, 2016 on-duty shooting death of Gregory Gunn.
