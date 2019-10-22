Suspect arrested in Carmichael Road bank robbery case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with robbing a Montgomery bank. The Montgomery Police Department said Billy Powell, 68, was arrested Monday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and charged with second-degree robbery.
Powell is accused of walking into a bank in the 4200 block of Carmichael Road back on Oct. 7. Around 1:30 p.m., investigators say he gave the teller a note and then fled the scene on foot.
While MPD has never identified the specific bank, a WSFA 12 News crew on the scene reported seeing multiple police units at the Trustmark Bank in the same block of Carmichael Road.
The robbery was the first of three bank heists over a 10 day period, though there doesn’t appear to be any connection.
An Oct. 10 robbery at the Regions Bank on Coliseum Boulevard resulted in the arrests of two suspects.
The suspect in an Oct. 17 robbery at the BB&T on Carter Hill Road has yet to be taken into custody.
Powell is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a bond of $15,000.
