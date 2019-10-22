Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Arab; responding deputy injured in wreck

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Arab.
Arab Police Chief Ed Ralston said a suspicious male tried to get inside five different homes at Country Club & Sundown, but no one would let him in. But no one would let him in.
Ralston said the suspect then got into an altercation with officer. A stun gun was used first. He was placed in handcuffs but broke free.
An officer tackled him, but he got on top of the officer and then he tried to remove officer’s weapon, Ralston said..
A second officer fired three shots, hitting him.
He was taken to Huntsville Hospital. He was alert, coherent and talking when transported.
SBI was called in to conduct the investigation. The officer will be on administrative leave.
there are multiple videos of altercation, according to Ralston.
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Gutherie said a deputy on the way to assist ended up hydroplaning and crashed on U.S. 231.
The deputy was taken to Crestwood but should be OK.
