Trojans head into Georgia State with defense, offense on high

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans enter this Saturday’s game at Georgia State well-rested. The Trojans played a Wednesday game last week which means they got a mini-bye week of sorts, having 10 days between games, which may help them considering they’re taking on a tough Panthers team.
“They’re 5-2 overall and 2-1 in the Sun Belt so far. They’re much improved and have come a long way," said Troy head coach Chip Lindsey of this GSU team. "They’re a very good football team with a couple of really good wins over an SEC team in Tennessee, and then they beat a really good Army team last week that offensively is really tough to matchup against. We’ll have our hands full this week.”
It all begins for the Panthers with the passing game, something Troy is very familiar with this year. Troy quarterback Kaleb Barker leads the Sun Belt in passing yards with 1,670. Right behind him is Georgia State quarterback Dan Ellington with 1,582 yards.
“He’s [Ellington] a tough guy with a lot of moxie who has improved a lot since last year. He’s where the offense starts,” said Lindsey.
From there it moves to running back Tra Barnett, the third-leading rusher in all of the Sun Belt.
But while the Panthers have prolific offensive talent, the Trojans are fresh off of a dominating performance defensively. They forced three turnovers in their 37-13 dominating performance over in-state rival South Alabama last Wednesday.
“We’ve gotten some younger players game reps and the kids that are back there are working extremely hard to improve in the film room and the field. The more you play the better you’re going to be. Every week is a different challenge based on the type of offenses you’re playing so we need to be able to adjust,” said Lindsey.
If there is an advantage for Troy, it is the weakness of the Georgia State red zone defense. The Panthers rank towards the bottom of the Sun Belt in that category allowing a score 89.3 percent of the time, including 18 touchdowns. The Trojans rank second in red zone offense converting 85.7 percent of the time with 15 touchdowns.
The Trojans score a lot and the Georgia State defense gives up a lot of points. In their three wins this season, the Trojans are averaging 38.3 points, and are third in the whole league in scoring averaging 35.0 points per game. Georgia State’s defense on the season is allowing an average of 35.1 points through seven games.
Saturday’s contest from Atlanta kicks off at 6 p.m.
