Tuscaloosa City Council votes to allow paying for parking tickets with toys

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa City Councilors voted this week on a temporary program for some people who get parking tickets in the city.
It would also support Toys for Tots. The City would accept toys instead of cash for overtime parking tickets.
Toys valued at $10 or more would satisfy a $15 parking ticket. Toys valued at $20 or more would be accepted for someone with two $15 parking tickets.
“It’s going to generate a lot of public support outside of those that received parking tickets. This is a great way we can be active in our community and make a difference,” Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox explained.
The city council votes on the plan Tuesday. If passed, it would run from November 15th to December 15th.
