Wetumpka to build new football stadium

“Our debt with the city of Wetumpka was somewhere less than $6 million that we owed in bond issues," Willis said. "Interest rates became so low we went back to the bond market, refinanced the less than $6 million debt that we had, and we wrapped a new loan around that at a lower rate of interest and wound up owing roughly $11 million. So the new money goes to the new projects. The old money was what we already owed on other projects. The new money that we borrowed was $7 million and the old debt was somewhere around $5 million.”