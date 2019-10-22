Wetumpka to build new football stadium

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Wetumpka will build a new football stadium after the city council approved two projects Monday night.
According to Mayor Jerry Willis, the new stadium will be located inside the sports complex at the Highway 14 bypass. The stadium will include a turf field, a competition track, new dressing rooms, concession stands, and field houses. It will seat 5,000 people and be used for a number of purposes.
The city council also approved the building of a miracle field in the old municipal complex next to the vocational technical school. It will include basketball courts, tennis courts, walking trails, a splash pad and a sand volleyball court.
Willis said the next step is to put out bids to see who will build the projects in the next couple of weeks. He spoke about how the projects came to be approved.
“Our debt with the city of Wetumpka was somewhere less than $6 million that we owed in bond issues," Willis said. "Interest rates became so low we went back to the bond market, refinanced the less than $6 million debt that we had, and we wrapped a new loan around that at a lower rate of interest and wound up owing roughly $11 million. So the new money goes to the new projects. The old money was what we already owed on other projects. The new money that we borrowed was $7 million and the old debt was somewhere around $5 million.”
The old Wetumpka high school stadium, Hohenberg Field, will be transformed into a soccer stadium, which will be done by the board of education.
