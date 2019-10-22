On your side with the best ways to tackle 2020 open enrollment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It's that time of year again.
Open Enrollment.
It may feel overwhelming, but we’re on your side with how best to tackle Medicare Open Enrollment.
First, review your coverage from the previous year.
Each year, insurance companies tweak benefits, so make sure those changes still meet your needs.
Next, review your prescriptions.
Make a list of prescriptions you take and the dosage to see if it’s covered in your plan.
Then, look at your network to see which hospitals and doctors are covered.
“I think the most common mistake people make is their neighbor or relative may have a plan that meets the needs of their neighbor or relative, but all plans are not created equal and they don’t meet everybody’s needs. So you really have to take a look at your own personal health needs,” said Brent Carter with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama.
You have until December 7th to make changes to your coverage.
