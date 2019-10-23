Chilly morning, comfortable afternoon!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - You’ve been warned: temperatures outside right now are in the mid/upper 40s, and a few of the cooler spots have even dropped into the lower 40s! After a chilly start to the day, we will start the process of warming up later today...
An area of high pressure is building across the Deep South, and that will continue to gradually shift towards our north and east, keeping our overall weather pattern quiet for now; this will allow for us to have another afternoon of sunshine with high temperatures in the low 70s.
Fall took its sweet time in getting here, but if you are happy with colder than normal temperatures in the morning, we have more of those for you! We start our Thursday off on a similar note (40s for the majority of the area) before change comes to the forecast by Thursday evening.
Clouds thicken late Thursday, and scattered showers and storms become likely across Alabama Thursday night into Friday.
Beyond that, there a lower than normal confidence in the coverage of rain for this upcoming weekend... models final seems to be converging on a forecast, which would include a low pressure developing and a likely warm front lifting through our area.
We will be watching, but there still isn’t enough evidence to point at this being the exact outcome... timing and strength of our next upper trough are both in question, which could mean the difference between a wet/dry forecast here locally.
So, for now, we’ll mention a chance of rain, but understand that the weekend rain percentages could go up or down substantially in the next couple of days. We’ll keep you updated!
