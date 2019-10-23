Founder of America’s Cajun Navy accused of misusing GoFundMe money for foster children’s Christmas presents

The Lafayette Parish Jail confirms he was arrested by the Lafeytte Parish Sheriff’s Office around 12:30 p.m. They tell us he was later released on a $7,500 bond. Billiot identifies himself as a founder of the America’s Cajun Navy, which is one of the many groups under the Cajun Navy umbrella. However, those organizations are not necessarily related to the others with similar names. We’re told Billiot was part of a Cajun Navy team that went to Panama City, Florida in 2018 to help out after Hurricane Michael.