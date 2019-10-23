Multiple high school football games moved to Thursday night

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - “Friday Night Fever” is turning into “Thursday Night Fever” this week.
Several games around Fever Country have been moved from Friday night to Thursday to avoid potential weather.
So far, the following games have been moved to Thursday:
- Trinity at BTW-Tuskegee
- Headland at Catholic
- Beulah at Pike Road
- Bibb County at Marbury
- Bullock County at Montgomery Academy
- Goshen at Highland Home
- Billingsley at Lanett
- Saint James at Southside Selma
- Samson at Luverne
Check back for updates for anymore games that may possibly be moved from Friday.
