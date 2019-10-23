$2M grant will help AUM bolster student success in 5-year project

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University at Montgomery has been awarded a multi-million dollar grant to help support peer mentorship activities.
AUM said Wednesday that the money, totalling $2.16 million, will go toward supporting a five-year project that will help the university enhance student success through the development of experiential learning opportunities, which are experiences that complement what’s learned in the classroom.
It will also allow AUM to develop a network of student peer mentors who can help those who are struggling in courses required for the degree they’re pursuing.
AUM will create a new Experiential Education and Engagement Center, or EEEC, to support the project. The center will be managed by the AUM Honors Program.
The funds come from a Title III Strengthening Institutions grant made available by the U.S. Department of Education.
