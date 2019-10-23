Man arrested for starting a fire inside a Valley Walmart

October 23, 2019

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Valley police have arrested a man in connection to a fire that started inside a Walmart.

VPD officers and the East Alabama Fire Department were dispatched in reference to a fire in the Walmart in the 3500 block of 20th Ave. at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Oct. 22.

The store was evacuated so fire crews could extinguish the flames.

Surveillance video footage that was reviewed after the fire was extinguished showed a man, later identified as 28-year-old Troy Maloy Brown, collecting cardboard and paper products before pushing the cart into the home decor section and running away.

He can then be seen filling a cart with groceries and trying to leave the store with the cart during the evacuation. A Walmart employee made him leave the cart however.

In the parking lot, the suspect was picked up by a silver van that was traced to a residence in the 5300 block of 19th Ave. in Valley.

Police located Brown at his residence at approximately 10:15 p.m.

Brown resisted the officers, but was taken into custody after officers used a Tazer.

Police later learned that after leaving Walmart, Brown was likely involved in thefts at Dollar General, Family Dollar, and from a vehicle in the parking lot of San Marco.

He is currently being held in the Chambers County Detention Facility on charges of second-degree burglary, first-degree arson and first-degree criminal mischief.

