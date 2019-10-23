Man arrested for starting a fire inside a Valley Walmart

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Valley police have arrested a man in connection to a fire that started inside a Walmart.
VPD officers and the East Alabama Fire Department were dispatched in reference to a fire in the Walmart in the 3500 block of 20th Ave. at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Oct. 22.
The store was evacuated so fire crews could extinguish the flames.
Surveillance video footage that was reviewed after the fire was extinguished showed a man, later identified as 28-year-old Troy Maloy Brown, collecting cardboard and paper products before pushing the cart into the home decor section and running away.
He can then be seen filling a cart with groceries and trying to leave the store with the cart during the evacuation. A Walmart employee made him leave the cart however.
In the parking lot, the suspect was picked up by a silver van that was traced to a residence in the 5300 block of 19th Ave. in Valley.
Police located Brown at his residence at approximately 10:15 p.m.
Brown resisted the officers, but was taken into custody after officers used a Tazer.
Police later learned that after leaving Walmart, Brown was likely involved in thefts at Dollar General, Family Dollar, and from a vehicle in the parking lot of San Marco.
He is currently being held in the Chambers County Detention Facility on charges of second-degree burglary, first-degree arson and first-degree criminal mischief.
