Man charged with strangling woman until she passed out

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been arrested and charged with domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation, according to court filings.
Travis Sentell Webster, 39, is accused of strangling the victim until she lost consciousness after the two got into a verbal altercation, the documents state.
The incident is said to have happened late on the evening of Oct. 4 on Gibbs Drive.
Webster was arrested Tuesday and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
Bond was set at $30,000.
