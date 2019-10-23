Montgomery Mayor-Elect Steven Reed’s inauguration schedule released

Montgomery Mayor-Elect Steven Reed’s inauguration schedule released
Montgomery Mayor-Elect Steven Reed will sworn into office on Nov. 12. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | October 23, 2019 at 4:11 PM CDT - Updated October 23 at 4:11 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor-Elect Steven Reed will sworn into office on Nov. 12.

There are a number of events scheduled. They are all free but space will be limited. For more information and tickets, you are asked to visit Reed’s social media pages.

The schedule of events includes:

Saturday, Nov. 9

9 a.m. - Day of service at Jefferson Davis High School and feeder pattern schools

7 p.m. - Montgomery United - Citywide Reception at Montgomery Convention Center

Sunday, Nov. 10

10:45 a.m. - Church Service at Community Congregational Church

3 p.m. - Unity interfaith worship service (Location to be determined)

Monday, Nov. 11

10 a.m. - Veteran’s Day Celebration at Riverwalk Stadium

Tuesday, Nov. 12

10 a.m. - Swearing in ceremony at Montgomery Performing Arts Center

2 p.m. - Inaugural Citizens’ Reception at City Hall

7 p.m. - Inauguration Gala at Renaissance Hotel Ballroom

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.