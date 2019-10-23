Montgomery Mayor-Elect Steven Reed’s inauguration schedule released

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor-Elect Steven Reed will sworn into office on Nov. 12.
There are a number of events scheduled. They are all free but space will be limited. For more information and tickets, you are asked to visit Reed’s social media pages.
The schedule of events includes:
Saturday, Nov. 9
9 a.m. - Day of service at Jefferson Davis High School and feeder pattern schools
7 p.m. - Montgomery United - Citywide Reception at Montgomery Convention Center
Sunday, Nov. 10
10:45 a.m. - Church Service at Community Congregational Church
3 p.m. - Unity interfaith worship service (Location to be determined)
Monday, Nov. 11
10 a.m. - Veteran’s Day Celebration at Riverwalk Stadium
Tuesday, Nov. 12
10 a.m. - Swearing in ceremony at Montgomery Performing Arts Center
2 p.m. - Inaugural Citizens’ Reception at City Hall
7 p.m. - Inauguration Gala at Renaissance Hotel Ballroom
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.