Suspect charged with two counts of murder in Cullman Co. triple shooting

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman County Deputies have arrested a man in connection to a deadly confrontation in the Prospect Mountain area on Monday night.
Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry confirmed that 30-year-old Matthew LeWayne Clayton has been arrested for the deadly triple shooting. The sheriff said they got a call around 5:30 Monday night of shots fired on County Road 223.
When they arrived, they found 76-year-old Thomas Frank DeWillie and 75-year-old Rollan Frank Edwards dead at the scene. The third victim, 48-year-old Jody Jay Tudor is still in the hospital.
According to the sheriff the victims knew the suspect… and this was not the first time there had been conflict between them.
"We are still working with investigators to determine all the incidents or what we could have believe had happened. But at this time, we do have the suspect in custody,” the sheriff said.
Clayton is being held here at the detention center. He’s facing two counts of murder and on one count of attempted murder.
