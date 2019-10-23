‘Tutwiler’ documentary set for world premier Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The world premiere of the new documentary “Tutwiler,” which explores pregnancy in prison, happens Wednesday at the Hot Springs Film Festival in Arkansas. Tutwiler is, of course, the Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women, located in Wetumpka.
The Adullam House, a place that houses children whose mothers are incarcerated at Tutwiler, is featured in the film.
We’re talking to Adullam House officials this morning about the work they do and how they hope the exposure from the documentary will help the ministry.
A preview for the documentary, produced by The Marshall Project for PBS’s “Frontline,” can be seen below.
