ADPH: Doctors investigating 8 vaping-related lung disease cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State doctors are investigating eight lung disease cases related to vaping in Alabama.
The Alabama Department of Public Health says there are four confirmed cases and four probable cases.
These cases will be included in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention national counts.
One adult man from East Alabama has died from the illness.
Doctors say everyone should stop vaping until they know exactly what causes people to get sick.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.