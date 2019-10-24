Airbnb business booms as visitors seek to ‘experience’ Montgomery

“On a daily basis, $1.5 million in our local economy is coming from visitors,” according to Meg Lewis as she described how Montgomery is now “on the map” as a destination for a wide range of visitors. “People are looking at Montgomery, and what they want to do is get into the place and understand the culture, because we have a very special and unique culture here in Montgomery and that’s what they’re looking for. That makes an Airbnb one of the great options.”