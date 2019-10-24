Another quiet, Fall day before rain returns

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The past two afternoon were amazing, weren’t they?! Days just don’t get much better this time of year... our Fall-like forecast continues before showers return to the area, but we still have one more day to enough high pressure over the Deep South.
Thursday will be very similar to our Wednesday: after a cool start, temperatures will warm nicely into the 70s across central and south Alabama.
By later on this afternoon and evening, clouds will slowly increase ahead of our next weather system.
A lot of local high schools have moved football games to Thursday night to avoid wet weather, and that was likely a good call; while a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out tonight, it looks it’s definitely shaping up to be a rather wet period!
If you haven’t already, go ahead and start preparing some backup plans for those outdoor activities... models finally appear to be converging on a solution that suggests that Friday/Saturday will be wet for many.
Scattered showers and storms become likely across Alabama Thursday night into Friday. Weak elevated instability may also allow for some rumbles of thunder, but severe weather is not expected. By Friday, rain will be more widespread (and heavy) west of I-65) while coverage is expected to be more scattered and hit-or-miss for the rest of central and east Alabama.
By Saturday, a few strong storms are possible and our overall pattern remains wet and unsettled into early next week.
Models are in disagreement on the timing and strength of our next few weather-makers, so this weekend and next week’s rain chances are subject to change. We’re keeping a close eye on it and will keep you updated!
