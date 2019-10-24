Auburn police searching for missing 19-year-old woman

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Division is asking the public for assistance locating a missing woman.
19-year-old Aniah Haley Blanchard reportedly last communicated with a friend on Wednesday, Oct. 23, just before midnight.
According to Auburn police, there is no evidence of foul play at this time, but the investigation will continue until Blanchard’s whereabouts are determined.
Blanchard is described as light in complexion, 5’6”, 125 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black dress, tan duck boots, and black stockings.
Blanchard drives a black 2017 Honda CR-V with Alabama tag# 49BS356. The whereabouts of her vehicle are not known.
Anyone with information on Blanchard’s whereabouts is asked to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391, or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.
