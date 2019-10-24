Bond set for firefighter charged with molesting woman confined to wheelchair

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Bond has been set at $150,000 for a former Dothan firefighter facing charges that he sexually molested a woman confined to a wheelchair.
51-year old Steven Hallford, if he posts bond, must wear an ankle tracking monitor. He would also be forbidden from having contact with the victim
Dothan police charged Hallford last week with four counts of sodomy and two counts of rape.
Houston County District Judge Benjamin Lewis set bond at $25,000 on each count. Prosecutors and Hallford’s attorney, Patrick Amason, had agreed on that amount.
Police believe Hallford, also a paramedic, went to the victim’s home with other fire department employees to assist her. She regularly fell from her wheelchair.
Investigators say he returned alone multiple times and sexually assaulted that woman. Both live in the same neighborhood.
Hallford resigned from the Dothan Fire Department several months ago. He then took a similar job in Slocomb but was terminated following his arrest.
Investigators have not ruled out the possibility Hallford may face additional charges involving other women.