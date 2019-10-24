Bragging rights, more on the line in this year’s Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s Magic City Classic week. From the moment the festivities kicked off until the final second the game is played, it’s going to be an exciting week for both Alabama A&M Bulldogs fans and Alabama State Hornets fans.
It’s the 78th chapter in this intense rivalry that sways in favor of the the Bulldogs who lead the all-time series 40-34-4. Both teams have split the last 10 meetings with each team with five wins.
Alabama State head coach Donald Hill-Eley says for those who’ve never experienced the type of atmosphere they will Saturday, playing in this game will be a unique experience.
“A lot of these guys have never been to a venue like this or been on a platform like this,” said Hill-Eley. “We have to make sure that they are here to do a job. We are here to play a game and all those other things will happen afterwards.”
Aside from bragging rights in the rivalry, each team could pick up a huge win in the SWAC East standings. ASU currently sits in second place in the East division with a 2-1 record. AAMU is just behind with a 1-1 record.
“It’s our biggest rivalry and we came up short with them last year. It’s a conference game. we really want to win against them,” said Alabama State quarterback KHA’Darris Davis.
The Hornets fell in last year’s classic 27-10. AAMU scored 20 points in the second half to pull away from Alabama State. It gave AAMU head coach Connor Maynor his first win in the classic in his first year as head coach of the Bulldogs.
This year’s classic kicks off at 2:30 p.m.
